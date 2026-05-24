Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 5,077 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 11.6%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.89. The company has a market cap of $251.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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