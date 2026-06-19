Catalyst Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,084 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Catalyst Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.6%

ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $188.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

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