Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX - Free Report) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 546.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 353,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 298,862 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 167,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company's stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

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About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company's mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company's lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

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