Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,376 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $1,226,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,630,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $932.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $429.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.23 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $785.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $976.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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