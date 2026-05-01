Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,679 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Up 10.0%

CAT stock opened at $890.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $746.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $311.02 and a one year high of $896.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CICC Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $767.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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