Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,727 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.4% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,494,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $861,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 464,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $873.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.24 and a 1-year high of $931.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $785.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple Caterpillar earnings forecasts across 2026, 2027 and 2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting a higher valuation for the stock.

Zacks Research raised multiple Caterpillar earnings forecasts across 2026, 2027 and 2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting a higher valuation for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased Caterpillar’s long-term fair value and price targets, reflecting improving growth expectations and suggesting Wall Street sees more upside than before.

Analysts also increased Caterpillar’s long-term fair value and price targets, reflecting improving growth expectations and suggesting Wall Street sees more upside than before. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Caterpillar is “integral to data center construction,” highlighting a new demand driver tied to AI infrastructure buildout, which could broaden the company’s growth narrative. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Caterpillar is “integral to data center construction,” highlighting a new demand driver tied to AI infrastructure buildout, which could broaden the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: The company’s “Building Beyond” internship coverage spotlighted Caterpillar’s use of new AI, reinforcing investor interest in its technology and workforce development efforts. Article Title

The company’s “Building Beyond” internship coverage spotlighted Caterpillar’s use of new AI, reinforcing investor interest in its technology and workforce development efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was mentioned in several stock-screening and watchlist articles for industrial, mining, and construction names, which adds visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Caterpillar was mentioned in several stock-screening and watchlist articles for industrial, mining, and construction names, which adds visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One story noted concerns around workforce and tariff issues at a Caterpillar-related facility, which could be a mild headwind if trade or labor costs intensify. Article Title

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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