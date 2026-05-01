Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $288,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $870.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $767.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $890.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $414.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $746.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.02 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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