Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,075 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $904.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.26 and a 12 month high of $946.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $831.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $933.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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