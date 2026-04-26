Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6%

Caterpillar stock opened at $830.59 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $845.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $740.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $678.00 to $769.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $767.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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