Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stock Holdings Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,590 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,494,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,802,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,337,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 464,036 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 5,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.18, for a total transaction of $5,093,032.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,496.28. This trade represents a 68.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,017 shares of company stock valued at $81,982,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $912.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.24 and a 12 month high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $911.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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