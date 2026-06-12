CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Management Co Ltd

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Free Report) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,630 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 490,300 shares during the period. CAVA Group makes up about 7.2% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of CAVA Group worth $60,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,780 shares of the company's stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 236,622 shares of the company's stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised CAVA Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $799,498.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,093,199.50. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $721,259.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 327,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,148,589.50. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,420. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.79%.The company had revenue of $438.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $360.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CAVA Group's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting CAVA Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded CAVA to Buy and raised its price target, saying the company has a “compelling growth story” with resilient same-store sales, strong new-unit economics, and attractive risk/reward after the stock’s recent pullback. Article Title

UBS upgraded CAVA to and raised its price target, saying the company has a “compelling growth story” with resilient same-store sales, strong new-unit economics, and attractive risk/reward after the stock’s recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted CAVA’s expansion plans, including a higher 2026 restaurant-opening target and plans to open 75 new stores while hiring 2,500 workers, reinforcing expectations for continued revenue growth. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted CAVA’s expansion plans, including a higher 2026 restaurant-opening target and plans to open 75 new stores while hiring 2,500 workers, reinforcing expectations for continued revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders also got a bullish signal after CAVA broke above its 20-day moving average, suggesting improving short-term momentum. Article Title

Technical traders also got a bullish signal after CAVA broke above its 20-day moving average, suggesting improving short-term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: CAVA has also been drawing heavier investor attention on trading platforms and stock screens, which may be adding to volatility but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Article Title

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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