Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 603,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,674,000. CAVA Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.52% of CAVA Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 686.7% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the company's stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,899 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,773,000. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other CAVA Group news, insider Douglas Thompson bought 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.52 per share, with a total value of $432,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 19,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,288,558.92. This trade represents a 50.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CAVA opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.75.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.40 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $100 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAVA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CAVA Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $84.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group operates CAVA, a fast-casual restaurant brand focused on Mediterranean-inspired food. Its menu includes customizable grain bowls, salads and pita sandwiches, along with dips, spreads and other sides. The company traces its roots to a Mediterranean restaurant opened in Rockville, Maryland, in 2006 by founders Ted Xenohristos, Ike Grigoropoulos and Dimitri Moshovitis. CAVA has since expanded its restaurant presence across the United States and also sells branded dips and spreads through grocery retailers.

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