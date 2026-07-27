Caxton Associates LLP Acquires 10,862 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 432.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after acquiring an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $94.91 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,563,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 582,040 shares valued at $62,113,242. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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