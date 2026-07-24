Caxton Associates LLP Acquires 73,869 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 1,377.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,230 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 73,869 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.06% of AECOM worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $666,393,000 after acquiring an additional 127,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AECOM by 14.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after purchasing an additional 618,205 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,773,910 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,437,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $232,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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