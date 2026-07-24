Caxton Associates LLP Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,787 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 915 shares of the software maker's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Weiss Ratings cut Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, which could deepen engagement with its platform and create a new financial-services growth avenue. Intuit Launches Business Credit Card That Brings Spend Management, Rewards, and Insights Together in QuickBooks

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, which could deepen engagement with its platform and create a new financial-services growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI and telesurgery-style collaboration vision at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference for its broader technology platform, showcasing long-term innovation, though this is not directly tied to INTU’s core business and appears to be unrelated content in the feed.

Intuit highlighted its AI and telesurgery-style collaboration vision at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference for its broader technology platform, showcasing long-term innovation, though this is not directly tied to INTU’s core business and appears to be unrelated content in the feed. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms urged affected shareholders to contact them before the September lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. These reminders are procedural, but they keep the allegations in the spotlight. INTU Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Intuit Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple law firms urged affected shareholders to contact them before the September lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. These reminders are procedural, but they keep the allegations in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain supportive in the background, but today’s trading appears to be driven more by litigation headlines and analyst sentiment than by operating results.

Intuit’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain supportive in the background, but today’s trading appears to be driven more by litigation headlines and analyst sentiment than by operating results. Negative Sentiment: A class action was filed alleging Intuit overstated the health of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth prospects, raising concerns about disclosure risk and potential legal costs. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Intuit Inc.

A class action was filed alleging Intuit overstated the health of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth prospects, raising concerns about disclosure risk and potential legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary about generative AI disruption fears and a reported analyst downgrade added to investor caution around Intuit’s growth outlook and valuation. Generative AI Disruption Fears Hurt Intuit (INTU)

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the sale, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $281.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $295.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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