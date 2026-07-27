Caxton Associates LLP Acquires New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Get STRL alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after acquiring an additional 219,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 27.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,990 shares of the construction company's stock worth $357,579,000 after acquiring an additional 188,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,359,000 after acquiring an additional 151,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,824 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $80,485,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $660.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $782.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.02 and a 52-week high of $1,005.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sterling Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sterling Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here