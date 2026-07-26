Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 30,727 Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,727 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 1.8%

ROCK opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $356.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William T. Bosway purchased 19,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.44 per share, with a total value of $738,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,980.80. This represents a 8.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio acquired 1,000 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 13,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,561.80. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 22,135 shares of company stock valued at $823,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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