Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 6,846 Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,846 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,889,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,094 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Equifax by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 650,391 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $141,199,000 after purchasing an additional 224,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Trading Up 3.2%

EFX opened at $172.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.74 and a twelve month high of $271.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.66.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Equifax had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $222.00 to $194.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.79.

View Our Latest Report on Equifax

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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