Caxton Associates LLP Buys 12,188 Shares of Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 617.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Brink's were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brink's by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Brink's by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,098 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Brink's during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink's in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Brink's by 322.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,953 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCO

Brink's Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $121.98 on Friday. Brink's Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.Brink's's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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