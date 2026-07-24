Caxton Associates LLP Buys 31,646 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 183.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,904 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after buying an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12,431.2% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock worth $3,028,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,796,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,490,845,000 after acquiring an additional 149,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,420,294,000 after acquiring an additional 189,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $734,425,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoetis announced the commercial launch of Portela® (relfovetmab) in Canada and the European Union, a first-in-class long-acting anti-NGF treatment for cat osteoarthritis pain. The launch supports new international revenue growth and highlights the company’s innovation pipeline. Article title

Zoetis announced the commercial launch of in Canada and the European Union, a first-in-class long-acting anti-NGF treatment for cat osteoarthritis pain. The launch supports new international revenue growth and highlights the company’s innovation pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: An investor letter highlighted Zoetis as a possible entry point , arguing that temporary concerns may be creating an opportunity. This is supportive sentiment, but it is opinion-based rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article title

An investor letter highlighted Zoetis as a possible , arguing that temporary concerns may be creating an opportunity. This is supportive sentiment, but it is opinion-based rather than a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class action lawsuit against Zoetis, with a July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated legal notices may pressure sentiment by keeping alleged investor-harm concerns in focus. Article title

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here