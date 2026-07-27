Caxton Associates LLP Buys 3,855 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 165.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 530,460 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $87,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 23,872 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Mizuho raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

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Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $436.43 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $282.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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