Caxton Associates LLP Buys New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company's stock worth $6,389,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,981 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 135.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,394,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,872 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,019,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the sale, the director owned 494,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,381,097.52. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $1,340,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 888,073 shares in the company, valued at $238,101,252.03. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 564,903 shares of company stock worth $127,356,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NET stock opened at $262.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 267.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.38. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $291.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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