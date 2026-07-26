Caxton Associates LLP Buys New Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,803,510 shares of the company's stock worth $215,774,000 after purchasing an additional 577,914 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,438,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,671 shares of the company's stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 206,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,318 shares of the company's stock worth $118,403,000 after buying an additional 201,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. Evercore set a $36.00 price target on Vontier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Vontier from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on Vontier in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of VNT opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Vontier declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vontier's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Further Reading

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