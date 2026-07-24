Caxton Associates LLP Buys Shares of 138,281 NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.19% of NCR Atleos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NATL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,928 shares of the company's stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NCR Atleos by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,442 shares of the company's stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 96,147 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NCR Atleos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NCR Atleos by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,745 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NCR Atleos by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,180 shares of the company's stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATL. Zacks Research cut NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NATL

NCR Atleos Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NATL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 3.98%.NCR Atleos's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

See Also

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