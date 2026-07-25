Caxton Associates LLP Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,209 shares of the company's stock after selling 292,334 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,336,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,377,000 after purchasing an additional 350,484 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,960,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,312,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,647 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 32.84%.The company had revenue of $828.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Acadia Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acadia Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadia Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Acadia Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here