Caxton Associates LLP Grows Position in Scholastic Corporation $SCHL

Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL - Free Report) by 248.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,079 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.18% of Scholastic worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,981 shares of the company's stock worth $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company's stock.

Get Scholastic alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scholastic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Scholastic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Scholastic from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholastic currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scholastic

Scholastic Trading Down 7.1%

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. Scholastic Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $938.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scholastic Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Scholastic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Scholastic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Scholastic

Here are the key news stories impacting Scholastic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scholastic raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, a 25% increase from $0.20, signaling confidence in cash flow and returning more capital to shareholders.

Scholastic raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, a 25% increase from $0.20, signaling confidence in cash flow and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The company projected fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $135 million to $145 million and revenue growth of 2% to 4%, indicating a return to growth after a challenging year. Scholastic projects 2%-4% revenue growth and $135M-$145M adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2027, following 25% dividend increase

The company projected fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $135 million to $145 million and revenue growth of 2% to 4%, indicating a return to growth after a challenging year. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA came in at $151.5 million, up 4% and in line with guidance, showing operating resilience despite a tougher environment. Scholastic Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Results

Fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA came in at $151.5 million, up 4% and in line with guidance, showing operating resilience despite a tougher environment. Neutral Sentiment: For the quarter, Scholastic reported earnings of $2.19 per share, above estimates of $2.16, but revenue of $476.1 million missed expectations of $517.1 million, leaving investors focused on the sales shortfall. Scholastic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

For the quarter, Scholastic reported earnings of $2.19 per share, above estimates of $2.16, but revenue of $476.1 million missed expectations of $517.1 million, leaving investors focused on the sales shortfall. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a multi-year transformation and said fiscal 2026 showed the earnings power of a more focused Scholastic, but investors will likely wait for evidence that revenue growth is improving. Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic ...

Management highlighted a multi-year transformation and said fiscal 2026 showed the earnings power of a more focused Scholastic, but investors will likely wait for evidence that revenue growth is improving. Negative Sentiment: Scholastic’s lower-than-expected revenue and cautious outlook relative to analyst revenue expectations suggest near-term pressure on the stock despite the earnings beat.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation NASDAQ: SCHL is a global company dedicated to children's publishing, education technology and distribution services. The company's core business encompasses three primary segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Technology, and International operations. Through its publishing arm, Scholastic produces and distributes a wide range of children's books, novels, nonfiction titles and classroom magazines under well-known imprints such as Scholastic Press, Graphix and Chicken House.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Scholastic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Scholastic wasn't on the list.

While Scholastic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here