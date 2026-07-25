Caxton Associates LLP Grows Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,026 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 126,571 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.09% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,330 shares of the company's stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 230,118 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 907,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 213,917 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

NYSE:BKD opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.58. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $764.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

Further Reading

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