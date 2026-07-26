Caxton Associates LLP Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 114.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $6,328,682.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,043,847 shares in the company, valued at $148,821,266.79. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,153,295.93. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here