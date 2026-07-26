Caxton Associates LLP Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 275.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maseco LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,196.18 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,040.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Article Title

Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Article Title

The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Positive Sentiment: A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Article Title

A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes ads, accusing the company of using outdated data and misleading comparisons versus Wegovy and Ozempic. That raises legal and regulatory risk for Eli Lilly, even if the impact is likely more headline-driven than fundamental for now. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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