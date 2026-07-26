Caxton Associates LLP Has $1.59 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Intel were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Gibbs Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,271,796 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 304,919 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 63.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,068,716 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $47,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business's 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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