Caxton Associates LLP Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB - Free Report) by 687.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,471 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 70,252 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,631,339 shares of the bank's stock worth $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,538,157 shares of the bank's stock valued at $477,543,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 159.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 245,801 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 150,998 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,663,163 shares of the bank's stock worth $94,363,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6,574.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 200,237 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 197,237 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 19.66%.The firm had revenue of $450.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Associated Banc's payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $331,758.09. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,899,895.60. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,299 shares of company stock worth $801,760. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Associated Banc from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated Banc

Associated Banc News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated Banc this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASB reported adjusted Q2 EPS of $0.73, slightly ahead of the $0.72 consensus, while revenue of $450.4 million also beat estimates. The beat suggests the bank is executing well operationally. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ASB reported adjusted Q2 EPS of $0.73, slightly ahead of the $0.72 consensus, while revenue of $450.4 million also beat estimates. The beat suggests the bank is executing well operationally. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits all improved year over year, signaling healthier underlying business momentum and better revenue generation. Associated Banc-Corp Q2 Earnings Beat as NII, Fee Income Improve Y/Y

Net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits all improved year over year, signaling healthier underlying business momentum and better revenue generation. Positive Sentiment: Management said it targets 18%–20% loan growth in 2026 and plans to resume share repurchases in the second half, both of which are supportive of future earnings per share and shareholder returns.

Management said it targets 18%–20% loan growth in 2026 and plans to resume share repurchases in the second half, both of which are supportive of future earnings per share and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and the earnings call transcript highlighted strong loan growth and strategic initiatives, but these were largely reiterations of the earnings release rather than new market-moving developments.

Several follow-up articles and the earnings call transcript highlighted strong loan growth and strategic initiatives, but these were largely reiterations of the earnings release rather than new market-moving developments. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already moved higher into the earnings release and is now trading near its 52-week high, which may limit upside if investors begin to focus on execution versus valuation.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

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