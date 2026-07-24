Caxton Associates LLP Has $31.42 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,540 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 483,336 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 0.7% of Caxton Associates LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $31,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE CMG opened at $32.01 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

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