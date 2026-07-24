Caxton Associates LLP Has $3.46 Million Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 275.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,350 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 88,275 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Comcast were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Comcast Trading Down 6.8%

CMCSA opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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