Caxton Associates LLP Has $500,000 Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Caxton Associates LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,035 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,382 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,484,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 91,683 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 605,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,674,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,437,000 after buying an additional 1,363,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADPT

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 386,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $8,501,142.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,019,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,442,672.58. This represents a 27.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 154,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $3,271,795.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,816.92. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 813,387 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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