Caxton Associates LLP Increases Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 240.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,638 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 27,288 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.06% of Delek US worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ION Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $52,427,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $48,374,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Delek US by 6,300.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,269 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,059 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 934,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,173.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 954,900 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 879,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on DK

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $843,863.80. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $89,808.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,664. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:DK opened at $63.16 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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