Caxton Associates LLP Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 150.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,886 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 644,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,672,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,547 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $22,710,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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