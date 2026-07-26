Caxton Associates LLP Invests $1.53 Million in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,512,417,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,213,620,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,836 shares of the technology company's stock worth $845,037,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,627.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,238.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,246.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac's revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fair Isaac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fair Isaac wasn't on the list.

While Fair Isaac currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here