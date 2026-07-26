Caxton Associates LLP Invests $1.70 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,738 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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