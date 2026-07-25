Caxton Associates LLP Invests $2.57 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,157 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Inc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 40,794 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170,854 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,286 shares of the software maker's stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 238,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.75.

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Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $248.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Paycom Software's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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