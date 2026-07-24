Caxton Associates LLP Invests $3.39 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,948 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 25,414 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10,113.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 452.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CoStar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CSGP

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

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