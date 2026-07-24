Caxton Associates LLP Invests $4.09 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,813 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.05% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $107,603,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 585.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 64,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 216,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 88,745 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 286,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 992,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 74,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $30.57 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

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