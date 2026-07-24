Caxton Associates LLP Invests $4.85 Million in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Docusign at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,193,805 shares of the company's stock worth $560,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,815,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,801,000 after buying an additional 1,603,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,665,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,343,613 shares of the company's stock worth $228,703,000 after buying an additional 251,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Docusign by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,001,132 shares of the company's stock worth $205,277,000 after buying an additional 946,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Docusign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,195.10. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,208,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 159,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,928.76. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 76,695 shares of company stock worth $3,476,002 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Docusign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Docusign from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.27.

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Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Docusign had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.59%.The company had revenue of $830.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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