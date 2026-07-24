Caxton Associates LLP Lowers Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Caxton Associates LLP cut its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG - Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,028 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,584 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.16% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,358 shares of the company's stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,485 shares of the company's stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi bought 25,760 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $499,744.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,713,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,240,813.60. This trade represents a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $31.17. The company's 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $511.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Northern Oil and Gas's dividend payout ratio is -28.26%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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