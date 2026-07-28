Caxton Associates LLP Lowers Stock Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Caxton Associates LLP decreased its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,550 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Life Time Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,643,761 shares of the company's stock worth $362,651,000 after purchasing an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,037 shares of the company's stock worth $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,712 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,863,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,797,000 after buying an additional 2,156,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LTH. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.25.

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Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $510,985,369.18. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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