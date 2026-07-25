Caxton Associates LLP Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,374 shares of the company's stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $224.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boot Barn from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $150.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.43 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boot Barn, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boot Barn wasn't on the list.

While Boot Barn currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here