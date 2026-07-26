Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.12% of J & J Snack Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 128,301 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 962.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,202 shares of the company's stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,016 shares of the company's stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,468,000 after purchasing an additional 79,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JJSF

J & J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.75%.The business had revenue of $344.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. J & J Snack Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.38%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods NASDAQ: JJSF is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi's and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider J & J Snack Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J & J Snack Foods wasn't on the list.

While J & J Snack Foods currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here