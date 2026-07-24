Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,343,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,635,000. Kenvue accounts for about 1.3% of Caxton Associates LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.17% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kenvue's payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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