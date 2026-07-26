Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,535 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Novanta by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 778 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Novanta in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novanta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.00.

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Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57 and a beta of 1.67. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $171.85.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,432,537.23. This trade represents a 14.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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