Caxton Associates LLP Purchases 91,560 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,671 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 91,560 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Arete Research set a $11.60 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 target price on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $16.79 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.Trade Desk's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here