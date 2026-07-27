Caxton Associates LLP Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796,814 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,516,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:JPM opened at $352.88 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $323.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $353.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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